Havells Q1 Results: Net profit rises 18% on year to ₹287.07 crore1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 02:14 PM IST
Havells India Ltd's Q1FY24 net profit rose by 18% YoY to ₹287.07 crore, while revenue from operations jumped nearly 14% YoY to ₹4,833.80 crore.
Havells India Ltd on Thursday reported an 18% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to ₹287.07 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹243.16 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the consolidated net profit slumped nearly by 20%.
