Havells Q1 Results: Net profit rises 18% on year to 287.07 crore

“The stock prices have seen a strong move from the Monday's low of 1,258 and in the morning as well the prices were seeing strong positive traction. However, post result we are seeing profit booking. The prices have a resistance around 1,370 and above which a multi month price breakout can be seen , until then traders should keep positions light. On the flip side, 1,300 is immediate support," said Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One.