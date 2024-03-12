Having Overtaken Tesla, BYD Is Running Into Problems Overseas
Selina Cheng , River Davis , Raffaele Huang , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 12 Mar 2024, 10:56 AM IST
SummaryThe Chinese EV maker is seeing vehicles pile up overseas amid weak demand, quality-control issues and internal tension.
Chinese electric-vehicle maker BYD is running into challenges in its overseas expansion, finding that its rapid growth at home doesn’t necessarily translate into quick success in big foreign markets such as Europe.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less