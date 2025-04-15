Despite strong summer demand, Havmor Ice Cream has to settle for less margins as input costs bite
Summary
- Havmor has steadily expanded both manufacturing capacity and distribution. The Pune plant, which involved an investment of ₹100 crore, is expandable up to 16 lines. The company has also invested ₹50 crore in the Anand plant recently, adding five more lines.
Havmor Ice Cream, owned by South Korea’s Lotte WellFood Co Ltd, is seeing a strong demand for its products this summer, but surging input costs have squeezed margins, Komal Anand, managing director of the company, said. While revenue continues to benefit from seasonal tailwinds, inflation in key commodities—especially chocolate and dairy—has put significant pressure on profitability, he said.