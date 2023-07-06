HC allows Go First lessors to inspect aircraft2 min read 06 Jul 2023, 12:03 AM IST
The high court also prohibited Go First and its agents from removing any components or operational and manual documents from any of the 30 aircraft
The Delhi high court, in an interim order on Monday, directed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and airport authorities to allow Go First’s lessors’ representatives and officers to inspect the 30 parked aircraft within the next three days.
