HC tells MD of SpiceJet to appear in person1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 11:58 PM IST
The court also directed the airline to disclose all its assets in response to an application filed by Kal Airways seeking payment from SpiceJet
The Delhi high court (HC) on Monday directed budget airline SpiceJet Ltd’s managing director, Ajay Singh, to appear in person for a hearing on 5 September. The court also directed the airline to disclose all its assets in response to an application filed by Kal Airways seeking payment from SpiceJet.
