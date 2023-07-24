HC tells MD of SpiceJet to appear in person

According to Singh, the Supreme Court, in its order on 7 July, observed that SpiceJet’s application was just a delaying tactic not to pay money even when there were court orders directing the same. Singh further highlighted that SpiceJet had disregarded a previous high court order dated 4 November 2020, which directed the airline to submit an affidavit disclosing its assets. This directive was reaffirmed by a later order dated 29 May, but SpiceJet has yet to file the required affidavit.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}