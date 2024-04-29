Companies
HCL Tech remains an IT outlier. But CEO remains cautious of macro pressures
Summary
- HCL Technologies topped revenue, headcount growth of IT services' top four in FY24
- Despite optimism, a guidance of 3-5% revenue growth in FY25 has raised some concern
- C. Vijayakumar, MD and CEO of HCL Technologies, says profitability will be maintained in FY25
NEW DELHI : HCL Technologies Ltd topped its closest rivals not only with better revenue growth in financial year 2023-24 but also as the only information technology services company to actually add to its total employee count.
