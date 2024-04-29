HCL Tech remains an IT outlier. But CEO remains cautious of macro pressures

Your operating margin dropped 2.2 percentage points in the last quarter of FY24, and there was no margin expansion through the last fiscal year. Is growth for HCL Technologies coming at the cost of profitability?

Not really. We’ve managed to maintain our margin year-on-year, so we grew at similar profitability (as FY23). (As) for the March quarter, a very strong December quarter for our software business every year increases our margin at the time—this is seasonal, and explains that drop in the March quarter.