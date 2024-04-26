Tech giant HCL Technologies, on April 26, announced its fourth quarter results for FY24. The company further declared an interim dividend of ₹18 per share for FY25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The Board of Directors has declared an Interim Dividend of ₹18/- per equity share of ₹2/- each of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25," the company said in an exchange filing.

