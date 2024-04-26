HCL Tech Q4 results: Tech giant announces interim dividend of ₹18/share for FY25; Details here
HCL Tech Q4 results: Net profit at ₹3,986 crore, announces interim dividend of ₹18 per share
Tech giant HCL Technologies, on April 26, announced its fourth quarter results for FY24. The company further declared an interim dividend of ₹18 per share for FY25.
“The Board of Directors has declared an Interim Dividend of ₹18/- per equity share of ₹2/- each of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25," the company said in an exchange filing.
