Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / HCL Tech Q4 results: Tech giant announces interim dividend of 18/share for FY25; Details here

HCL Tech Q4 results: Tech giant announces interim dividend of ₹18/share for FY25; Details here

Livemint

HCL Tech Q4 results: Net profit at 3,986 crore, announces interim dividend of 18 per share

HCL Tech Q4 results FY24

Tech giant HCL Technologies, on April 26, announced its fourth quarter results for FY24. The company further declared an interim dividend of 18 per share for FY25.

“The Board of Directors has declared an Interim Dividend of 18/- per equity share of 2/- each of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25," the company said in an exchange filing.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.