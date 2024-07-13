Companies
HCL Tech revenue slips in Q1, retains weak FY25 projection
Shouvik Das , Jas Bardia 4 min read 13 Jul 2024, 06:45 AM IST
Summary
- A weak start to the financial year puts a question mark on growth for the remainder of the year for the company, which outgrew its top four Indian IT services peers in revenue last year.
HCL Technologies Ltd expects muted growth in the year ahead after starting the first quarter on the backfoot, in sharp contrast to IT services leader Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) that beat Street expectations a day earlier.
