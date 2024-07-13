HCL Tech revenue slips in Q1, retains weak FY25 projection

“The decline in ER&D (engineering, research and development) is due to an unexpected softness in automotive clients, which comes against the projections," said C. Vijayakumar, chief executive and managing director. "We expect to recover here in the next quarter. On overall terms, while we did see some signs of the slowdown bottoming out, that has not panned out. As a result, we don’t expect to see any significant recovery, which is why we’re retaining the revenue and margin guidances for this fiscal."