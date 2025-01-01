Companies
Indian companies sit on a cash mountain—will shareholders reap the rewards?
Summary
- Sixty six Indian companies hold ₹2.7 trillion in cash and cash equivalents, with ₹99,100 crore deemed excess. As boardrooms deliberate, the question remains: will shareholders benefit?
A bunch of top companies is hanging on to almost ₹1 trillion of free cash that it has yet to find a use for, according to an analysis done by a proxy advisory firm.
