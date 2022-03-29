HCL Technologies eyes 10% stake in BDR Pharmaceuticals worth up to 750 crore

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI :
Noida-based software services major HCL Technologies Ltd is in talks to pick up a 10% stake worth around ₹700 core to ₹750 crore in BDR Pharmaceuticals International, two persons familiar with the development told VCCircle.
The said transaction is likely to value the Mumbai-based pharmaceuticals firm, which is well known for manufacturing Covid-19 drugs, at around ₹7,000 crore- ₹7,500 crore. HCL is said to be evaluating the transaction through its subsidiary HCL Capital, the individuals cited above spoke on condition of anonymity.
In January this year, The Economic Times reported that Renuka Ramnath-led private equity (PE) fund Multiples Alternate Asset Management is said to have bought out a 10% stake in the drugs maker for about ₹7,500 crore valuation.
Email queries sent to HCL Technologies and BDR Pharmaceuticals International went unanswered till press time.
Dharmesh Shah, who was previously associated with Hyderabad-based Hetero Pharma since its launch in 1993, left to set up BDR Pharma in 2003.
The company mainly operates through two divisions: BDR Pharmaceuticals International and BDR Life Sciences. While BDR Pharmaceuticals ties up with major pharma majors as contract manufacturers, BDR Life Sciences deals in the manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and formulations.
BDR Pharma counts the likes of Sunpharma-Ranbaxy, Torrent Pharma, Zydus Cadilla, Dr Reddys, Abbott, Biocon and Glenmark among its clients. The drugmaker’s portfolio includes Covid-19 drugs remdesivir, favipiravir, molnupiravir and baricitinib in India. It is also the exclusive manufacturing partner of Cipla for remdesivir.
Also recently, BDR began manufacturing oral anti-covid-19 pill molulife (Molnupiravir) after joining hands with Mankind Pharma. BDR Group focuses on development in 4 specialized therapeutic segments, viz. oncology, critical care, gynaecology and neurology
The company had more than doubled its sales in FY21. It had posted consolidated revenue of ₹1,194 crore during FY21 as against ₹563 crore a year before. EBITDA also grew to ₹471 crore as compared to ₹176 crore during the period under review, as per VCCEdge, the financial data and research platform of VCCircle.
HCL’s Previous Bets
HCL has been one of the most prolific acquirers among India’s software services companies. It has struck almost a dozen deals in India and overseas since 2015, according to VCCEdge.
In January, HCL has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Starschema, a leading provider of data engineering services, based in Budapest, Hungary. The strategic acquisition is meant to bolster HCL’s capability in digital engineering and increase its presence in Central and Eastern Europe.
Earlier same month, HCL picked up a 51% stake in German IT company GBS. In September 2020, the IT leader bought out Australian information technology and business consulting company DWS Ltd for ₹870 crore in cash. In May 2020, the company had acquired Self Optimizing Network(SON) from CISCO Sytems Inc.
Pharma Deals
A bunch of private equity firms has been quite aggressively building their API portfolio in India following the border tensions between India and China in 2019 and the pandemic ravaging economies across the continents.
Indian drugmakers depend on Chinese suppliers for nearly two-thirds of their API requirements but have been ramping up their own production of late, making them attractive to investors.
In January, Advent International had acquired a controlling stake in Avra Laboratories Pvt Ltd. World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC) had proposed to make an equity investment of $50 million ( ₹371 crore) in Hikal Ltd in November last year.
Last month, Funds advised by Convergent Finance, a private equity firm floated by former Fairfax India executive Harsha Raghavan, announced to be buying a 43.7% stake in bulk drugs and formulations maker Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd for ₹269 crore ($36 million).
