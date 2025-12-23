HCL Technologies Ltd announced acquisitions for $400 million in the past week, the most spent on such transactions in three years, to strengthen its AI and data offerings for customers increasingly adopting automation.
HCLTech spends $400 million on acquisitions in a week as it bets on improving AI, data offerings
SummaryThe acquisitions mark the company's largest spending on such transactions in three years as it shifts focus on software-led capabilities.
