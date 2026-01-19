How HCLTech defied the gravity of India's four-year IT slump
Summary
Out of India's top five IT stocks, only one pulled ahead in the last four years: HCL Technologies. The others either had nil returns, or even lost value. What made the Noida-based company stand out?
HCL Technologies Ltd has emerged as the sole bright spark in a four-year sombre stretch for India’s information technology (IT) investors, leveraging a stable leadership and an early pivot toward artificial intelligence (AI) to outpace its Big Five peers.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story