How HCLTech defied the gravity of India's four-year IT slump

"Among the large-cap companies, we have delivered the highest growth in the last three years, and in the fourth year running, we would probably deliver the highest growth," HCLTech chief executive officer (CEO) C. Vijayakumar said in an interview last week. "Even though the growth is mid-single digit, it is definitely much higher than some of our peer group." The company is guiding for full-year growth of 4% to 4.5% in constant currency terms for the current fiscal year, maintaining stable operating margins despite a "constrained" global spending environment.