Growth hunters and margin hawks: The two blocs in India's IT industry
Jas Bardia 5 min read 18 Aug 2025, 05:30 AM IST
HCL Technologies, Wipro, Hexaware Technologies, and Mphasis are concentrating on growth at the cost of profitability, while Tata Consultancy Services continues to emphasise that it remains committed to its aspirational profitability band of 26-28%.
India's $283-billion information technology (IT) industry appears to be fragmenting into two distinct blocs, one prioritizing growth through large deal wins and the other pursuing profitability at a time when artificial intelligence (AI)-led automation and global uncertainty have made clients both demanding and cautious.
