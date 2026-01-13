AI metrics reflect our work in becoming future-ready: HCLTech's C Vijayakumar
13 Jan 2026
HCLTech's management said its business from advanced AI technologies totalled $146 million during the third quarter, a respectable 46% sequential growth.
In October last year, HCL Technologies Ltd said AI-related revenue totalled $100 million during the July-September 2025 quarter, making it the first large homegrown IT services firm to quantify business from the disruptive technology.
