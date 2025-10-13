HCLTech reports fastest Q2 growth in five years, calls AI revenue in a first
Jas Bardia 4 min read 13 Oct 2025, 09:39 pm IST
Summary
HCL Technologies Ltd reported a strong second-quarter performance with a 2.8% sequential revenue growth to $3.64 billion, surpassing estimates. The company also marked revenue from AI, contributing $100 million. HCLTech's net profit rose 8% to $486 million.
Defying market uncertainties, HCL Technologies Ltd recorded its strongest second-quarter performance in July-September 2025 in five years. The Noida-headquartered company also became the first of the big five to report revenue from artificial intelligence (AI).
