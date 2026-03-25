HCLTech eyes software biz reboot in AI era

The restructuring plan also suggests the company is not just eyeing the products business as a margin booster. HCLSoftware has traditionally reported higher operating margins than the core IT services business due to low human-related costs. The company gets much of its software revenue from selling software products and their licences, using little manpower. While HCLTech reported operating margins of 18.3% last year, the software arm ended with margins of 26.6%.