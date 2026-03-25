HCL Technologies Ltd is restructuring its software products business as it looks to grow the legacy portfolio acquired from International Business Machines (IBM) more than threefold next fiscal year. The move comes even as the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) tools poses an existential challenge to software makers and services firms.
HCLTech eyes software biz reboot in AI era
SummaryFor HCLTech, the latest restructuring comes after it acquired two firms to strengthen its software offerings. The company acquired Florida-based data analytics firm Jaspersoft and Antwerp-based agentic AI startup Wobby for a total of $245.3 million in December last year.
HCL Technologies Ltd is restructuring its software products business as it looks to grow the legacy portfolio acquired from International Business Machines (IBM) more than threefold next fiscal year. The move comes even as the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) tools poses an existential challenge to software makers and services firms.
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