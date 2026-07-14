HCLTech reverses course, bets $365 million on data centre business

Bengaluru: HCL Technologies Ltd on Monday unveiled plans to build data centres, reversing a stance it took nine months ago against investing in asset-heavy businesses as the country’s third-largest information technology (IT) services company seeks a bigger role in the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure value chain.
The announcement accompanied a muted set of April-June earnings, where it reported 0.9% sequential decline and 3% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in revenue to $3.65 billion. Growth was weighed down by weakness in the telecom, media, and entertainment vertical, which accounts for about a tenth of its business.
Even as net profit grew 0.4% on a sequential basis and 8.4% y-o-y to $488 million, its margins jumped 40 basis points to 16.9%, which the company attributed to higher productivity. In its weakest full-year guidance issued in July in at least four years, HCLTech maintained its April guidance of 1-4% revenue growth in FY27 in constant currency terms.