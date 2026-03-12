HCLTech offers work from home as LPG crunch disrupts office cafeterias

New Delhi: HCLTech has offered employees at its Chennai office the option to work from home on 12–13 March as a cooking gas shortage disrupted cafeteria operations, two senior executives aware of the development said.

Several cafeteria vendors were unable to operate due to the ongoing LPG crunch, prompting the company to allow staff to work remotely on the two days, the executives told Mint.

Advertisement

The LPG crunch, despite the government’s assurances, has pushed many restaurants across to shut their shutters. Meanwhile , India Inc slowly feeling the domino effect of the US and Israel’s battle against Iran.

Global search firms say companies with planned or existing exposure to the region are putting senior-level hiring on hold amid rising uncertainty. Consulting firms also warn that bonuses could come under pressure for companies exposed to the region as the conflict disrupts sectors such as energy, real estate, construction and logistics.

The conflict, which began nearly two weeks ago after the US and Israel attacked Iran, has drawn in several countries in the region and forced governments to take sides. For India, the implications are significant: more than nine million Indians live and work in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain. The region attracts the largest number of migrant workforce, including white-collar employees.

Advertisement

India Inc has mapped staff location, advised safety protocols and created war rooms for their safety, but the domino impact will play out over the next few months.

The price of a 14.2 kg domestic cooking gas cylinder was raised by ₹60, while the 19 kg commercial cylinder has become costlier by ₹144 across major cities and states of the country.

Queries emailed to HCL Tech for a confirmation were yet to be answered.

Separately, food-related disruptions have also prompted the second-largest Infosys Ltd to issue advisories at at least two of its locations, including Bengaluru and Chennai.

Infosys issued advisories to employees in Bengaluru stating that cafeterias would function with fewer menu items "amid an impending situation regarding availability of commercial LPG." Live counter operations have been plugged at offices and employees are being urged to get home-cooked food.

Advertisement

Infosys and HCLTech ended last year with 337,034 employees and 226,379 employees, respectively. At least three-fourths of their workforce is stationed in India.

About the Authors Devina Sengupta Devina tracks and writes on workplaces, human resources and education for Mint. She also writes an opinion column (Pen Drive) and longform stories. Sh...Read More ✕ Devina Sengupta Devina tracks and writes on workplaces, human resources and education for Mint. She also writes an opinion column (Pen Drive) and longform stories. She leads a team of young reporters covering workplace issues, legal matters and the booming creator economy. She hosts a podcast on interesting HR trends in corporate India called The Working Life. Jas Bardia Jas reports on significant developments in the IT services sector for Mint. He also tracks GCCs and technology for the business daily.