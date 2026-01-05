HDFC AMC bets on fast-growing private credit market with new ₹2,500-crore fund

HDFC Asset Management Company has forayed into the fast-growing private credit market with its new Structured Credit Fund-I, targeting mid-market companies with alternative debt financing.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, will invest up to ₹220 crore as an anchor investor in HDFC AMC's Structured Credit Fund-I, the asset management company said in its statement on Monday.

The fund has already secured about ₹1,290 crore in commitments in its first close, and is targeting a total corpus of ₹1,500 crore, with a green-shoe option of an additional ₹1,000 crore.

The commitment amount includes sponsor commitment from HDFC AMC of up to 14 per cent of the fund corpus.

The fund will invest in mid-market companies, and it has already committed ₹380 crore across three deals spanning various sectors. It will target mid-teen returns over a 4-6 year horizon.

HDFC AMC said that the fund will improve access to finance for underserved mid-market companies by providing alternative debt financing where traditional financing often faces limitations, supporting job creation and driving product and market innovation.