HDFC bank, India's largest private sector bank by assets, Tuesday said its board has allotted 4561966 equity shares of ₹1 each to the eligible employees of the company under the Employee Stock Option Scheme.

“We wish to inform you that the Bank has allotted today 4561966 equity shares to the employees of the Bank pursuant to exercise of options under its Employees Stock Options Scheme (ESOS)," the HDFC Bank said in a BSE filing.

“The Paid up Share Capital of the Bank will accordingly increase from Rs. 5583443980 equity shares of Re.1/- each to Rs. 5588005946 equity shares of Re.1/- each", the company said.

The company said that the stock options have been granted at the market price as defined in SEBI (Share Based Employees Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021.

The bank yesterday hiked its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) by 5-15 basis points (bps) across tenures. The new loan interest rates were effective from May 8, 2023 itself as per the bank’s website.

According to the bank website, the overnight MCLR is now 7.95%. The MCLR for one month is 8.10% and the three-month and six-month MCLRs will be 8.40% and 8.80%. The one-year MCLR, which is connected to many consumer loans, will now be 9.05%, the two-year MCLR will be 9.10%, and the three-year MCLR will be 9.20%.

The stock's high for the day was ₹1650 and the low was ₹1630. The bank's market capitalization is currently at ₹918,614.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1733.95 and the 52-week low is ₹1271.75. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 201,469 shares traded.

The HDFC Bank stock closed at ₹1643.2 on Tuesday, which is a 0.12% decrease from yesterday's closing price of ₹1645.25. The net change is -2.05.