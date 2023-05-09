HDFC Bank allots 4561966 equity shares under ESOP1 min read . Updated: 09 May 2023, 10:13 PM IST
The paid up share capital of the bank will accordingly increase from ₹5583443980 equity shares of ₹1/- each to ₹5588005946 equity shares of ₹1/- each, the HDFC Bank said
HDFC bank, India's largest private sector bank by assets, Tuesday said its board has allotted 4561966 equity shares of ₹1 each to the eligible employees of the company under the Employee Stock Option Scheme.
