HDFC Bank reports deposit growth of 4.2% outpacing loans in Q3FY25

HDFC Bank's deposits grew by 4.2% while loans rose by 0.9% for the quarter ending December 31. The bank is focusing on improving its loan-to-deposit ratio after its merger, engaging in loan securitization and acquiring stakes in other banks as part of its strategy.

The deposits were at ₹24.53 trillion, an increase of 4.2% slowing from 5.1% rise from the quarter ended on September 30, HDFC Bank said in an exchange filing on Saturday.

The average current and savings account (CASA) deposits rose 1.1% in the quarter ended on December 31, it said. Gross advances, or loans sanctioned and disbursed, grew 0.9% to 25.43 trillion rupees, slowing from 1.3% in the previous quarter, it added.

HDFC Bank is the largest private bank in India. In July 2023, it merged with its parent HDFC, which added a large amount of loans and a low volume of deposits to its portfolio. The bank's loan-to-deposit ratio surged nearly 110% after the merger, adding pressure to increase deposit growth and reduce loans, according to Reuters.

The bank has offered retail loans for sale in the last few months to reduce the loan-to-deposit ratio that assesses liquidity position. HDFC Bank has securitised ₹216 billion during the December quarter “as a strategic initiative," it said.

On Friday, HDFC Bank informed the stock exchanges that the Reserve Bank of India (RI) has allowed it to acquire a 9.5% stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank, AU Small Finance Bank and Capital Small Finance Bank within a year from the approval date.

“We further wish to inform you that the said approval is valid for a period of one year from the date of RBI’s letter, i.e., till January 2, 2026. Further, HDFC Bank needs to ensure that the “aggregate holding" by its group entities in the above-mentioned banks does not exceed 9.50% of the paid-up share capital or voting rights of the respective banks at all times," HDFC Bank said.