HDFC Bank is beginning to fire again. Can it take on the Bank of China?
T. Surendar 9 min read 04 May 2025, 07:50 PM IST
SummaryMany brokerages believe that the worst is over for HDFC Bank’s stock—they have raised the target price for its shares. The bank, India’s second-most valued company after Reliance Industries, can now shake up the pecking order of top global banks.
Mumbai: Late last month, HDFC Bank’s market valuation crossed ₹15 trillion, a landmark so far achieved only by Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services. The record came after its shares ran up 35% in the last 12 months, helping it become the second-most valuable company by way of market capitalization.
