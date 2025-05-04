HDFC Bank is beginning to fire again. Can it take on the Bank of China?

The achievement, at this juncture, is noteworthy. The proliferation of private banking started after the economic liberalization in the early 1990s; a new crop of banks like IndusInd, ICICI and HDFC Bank made their appearance. In the last two decades, if the Indian economy has grown nearly 5x from a gross domestic product (GDP) of $800 billion in 2005 to $3.9 trillion in 2024, the valuation of the banking and financial services sector grew 50x. Now, as the Indian economy is further slated to grow to a $10 trillion economy, a private bank at the top of the valuation league table may well make it an important market bellwether.