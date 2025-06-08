HDFC Bank says CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan falsely targeted by ‘unscrupulous’ people, refutes Lilavati Trust allegations

HDFC Bank stated that MD and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan is being targeted by individuals who are misusing the legal system to hinder the recovery of overdue loans from defaulters.

Published8 Jun 2025, 11:54 AM IST
Sashidhar Jagdishan, HDFC Bank’s CEO and MD.
HDFC Bank alleged that MD and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan is targeted by unscrupulous individuals who are abusing the legal system to obstruct the recovery of the long-outstanding loan owed to the bank, and the allegations made by Lilavati Trust against him are baseless and malicious, reported CNBC TV-18.

At a press conference on Saturday, June 7, 2025, the officials of Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust, which operates the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai, sought suspension and prosecution of Jagdishan over his alleged involvement in financial fraud and corruption.

Apart from Jagadish, Lilavati Trust has accused eight individuals, including former bank employees, of financial fraud.

HDFC Bank reacts

Responding to the allegations of Lilavati Trust, the bank issued a statement denying the involvement of Jagdishan in the fraud.

HDFC Bank’s MD and CEO Mr. Sashidhar Jagdishan is being targeted by unscrupulous persons who are abusing the legal process to thwart the recovery of the long outstanding loan due to the bank from recalcitrant defaulters,” the report quoted the bank's statement.

 

Allegations against Prashant Mehta

HDFC Bank further claimed that Prashant Mehta, trustee of Lilavati Hospital, and his family members owed a huge sum of money to the bank, which was never repaid.

The bank accused Mehta of pursuing legal actions over the bank's attempts to recover the amount. Additionally, the bank claimed that Mehta used mala fide personal attacks on Jagadish aimed solely at intimidating and bullying the Bank and its CEO, the report said.

 

What's next?

HDFC Bank also highlighted its intention to take legal action.

“The Bank has obtained comprehensive legal advice and representation in this regard and is committed to pursuing legal remedies and options to defend its MD & CEO's reputation. The Bank is confident that our judicial process will recognise the fraudulent intention and devious objectives of the trustee and officials of Lilavati Trust of tarnishing the image of the Bank and its MD and CEO,” the report quoted the statement.

