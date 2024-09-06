HDFC Bank share are down by -0.26%, Nifty down by -0.96%

At 06 Sep 11:02 today, Hdfc Bank shares are trading at price ₹1641, -0.26% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81389.59, down by -0.99%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1647.05 and a low of ₹1634 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|1636.16
|10
|1634.13
|20
|1631.63
|50
|1642.65
|100
|1583.20
|300
|1553.08
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1649.77, ₹1653.78, & ₹1657.67, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1641.87, ₹1637.98, & ₹1633.97.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for HDFC Bank was -32.45% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18%
The company has a 25.52% promoter holding, 8.21% MF holding, & 47.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 8.11% in march to 8.21% in june.
The FII holding has decreased from 47.81% in march to 47.15% in june quarter.
HDFC Bank share price down -0.26% today to trade at ₹1641 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.96% & -0.99% each respectively.