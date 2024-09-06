HDFC Bank share are down by -0.26%, Nifty down by -0.96%

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹ 1640.8 and closed slightly higher at ₹ 1641. Throughout the day, the stock reached a high of ₹ 1647.05 and a low of ₹ 1634. Overall, it showed a modest increase in value.

At 06 Sep 11:02 today, Hdfc Bank shares are trading at price ₹1641, -0.26% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81389.59, down by -0.99%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1647.05 and a low of ₹1634 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1636.16 10 1634.13 20 1631.63 50 1642.65 100 1583.20 300 1553.08

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1649.77, ₹1653.78, & ₹1657.67, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1641.87, ₹1637.98, & ₹1633.97.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for HDFC Bank was -32.45% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% .The current P/E of the stock is at 18.39 & P/B is at 2.63.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.02% with a target price of ₹1887.475.

The company has a 25.52% promoter holding, 8.21% MF holding, & 47.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.11% in march to 8.21% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 47.81% in march to 47.15% in june quarter.