Business News/ Companies / HDFC Bank share are up by 0.21%, Nifty down by -0.12%

HDFC Bank share are up by 0.21%, Nifty down by -0.12%

Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1643.3 and closed at 1645.35. The stock reached a high of 1649.9 and a low of 1643.3 during the day.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

At 05 Sep 11:00 today, Hdfc Bank shares are trading at price 1645.35, 0.21% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82241.62, down by -0.13%. The stock has hit a high of 1649.9 and a low of 1643.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51635.18
101633.68
201630.29
501643.12
1001581.58
3001552.30

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1647.13, 1652.37, & 1659.93, whereas it has key support levels at 1634.33, 1626.77, & 1621.53.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for HDFC Bank was -36.28% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% .The current P/E of the stock is at 18.34 & P/B is at 2.63.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.72% with a target price of 1887.475.

The company has a 25.52% promoter holding, 8.21% MF holding, & 47.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.11% in march to 8.21% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 47.81% in march to 47.15% in june quarter.

HDFC Bank share price up 0.21% today to trade at 1645.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank are falling today, but its peers ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.12% & -0.13% each respectively.

