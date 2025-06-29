HDFC Life banks on broader playbook to keep its lead—but margins remain a worry
Anshika Kayastha 7 min read 29 Jun 2025, 07:43 PM IST
Summary
HDFC Life Insurance plans to enhance its distribution and partnerships to maintain its industry-leading growth in a challenging regulatory environment.
Mumbai: HDFC Life Insurance Co. Ltd, India’s second-largest private life insurer, is focusing on more partnerships and increased reach to sustain its industry-beating growth amid regulatory disruptions, managing director and chief executive Vibha Padalkar said.
