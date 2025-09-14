We are in the best position to guide customers to invest responsibly: HDFC Securities' Puneeth Bekal
CMO Puneeth Bekal explains how HDFC Securities is leveraging research, snackable content, and social media to build trust and authenticity.
Marketing is hard for stockbroking apps, as they worry about Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) rules while chasing an increasingly younger investor with a seemingly endless risk appetite. Add to it the responsibility of a legacy brand name, and HDFC Securities has its task cut out for it. How does it juggle its many marketing goals in an increasingly complicated media landscape? Puneeth Bekal, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of HDFC Securities, tells Mint in this conversation.