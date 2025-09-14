Marketing is hard for stockbroking apps, as they worry about Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) rules while chasing an increasingly younger investor with a seemingly endless risk appetite. Add to it the responsibility of a legacy brand name, and HDFC Securities has its task cut out for it. How does it juggle its many marketing goals in an increasingly complicated media landscape? Puneeth Bekal, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of HDFC Securities, tells Mint in this conversation.

HDFC is a legacy brand name. How do you balance that when addressing an increasingly younger consumer base?

The audience investing in any asset has now come down to 18-35 as compared to the previous cohort of 25-44 in the last five-six years, especially after covid. The risk appetite of Millennials and Gen Zs is much higher. Most of the platforms these audiences go to do not guide investors. HDFC Securities has been around for 25 years, and Invest Right is our legacy app. The average age here is above 35+ and has among the industry’s highest Arpus [average revenue per user].

These are loyal users who have stuck with us for years. They have access to all our research. So guiding investors to invest responsibly is something we have done for the last 25 years. Now, in our discount broking app HDFC Sky, we have a research dashboard where a research team in the backend gives you stock calls for the short-term, medium-term, and year-long calls across asset classes. This builds credibility and authenticity with the entire audience. We don’t just shoot in the dark.

This is why we wanted to get on channels like Reddit and Telegram so we can focus on guiding investors to invest responsibly. Our aim for a marketing campaign is not solely to convince people to download the app. If there is a conversation on a particular industry, I think we are in the best position to have the conversation on Reddit on how that industry is shaping up.

Do you think this is a marketing plank that other broking companies don't adequately address?

No. These platforms do not have the wherewithal or expertise to guide an investor on what stocks to invest in and which ones to stay away from. For MTF [margin trading facility], we also have a list of stocks we recommend that you can pick and choose from. It is that layer of communication that we do to the audience. This is what we do on the app.

So how does this value proposition play out on social media?

So, for instance, we have eight-nine research reports coming out every week, such as Pick of the Week and Mutual Fund Mojo. These are incredibly detailed, dense reports, but they can be incredibly boring, even for me, to consume. So now, we are converting these reports into snackable formats. Say a 12-page PDF into a 1-page infographic. We turn the insights from these reports into a Reel which can go on Instagram or on YouTube. The same insights from the report are converted into articles that we send to relevant publishers and host on the HDFC Sky website.

Since we started doing this, the traffic on our website has increased at least 176 times over the last three months. Now that people are landing on the website for information, we guide them to buy and lead them into the journey on the Sky app. These are novel ways we are looking at to build authentic, credible, research-backed information, give back to the consumers information in a format they can consume on channels which are always on, such as social media, WhatsApp, and Telegram.

Social media marketing can be vast and confusing. How do you plan your experiments on platforms like Instagram and YouTube?

We now do one-two Reels a day, produced in-house. We obviously have an agency, but most of my team members are the face of the brand. Our head of social, Nitesh, is the face of Daily News (reels on HDFC Securities). All the team members are influencers in their own right.

To be honest, we have realized that the agency ecosystem is also up for discussion. Perhaps not for a small brand like ours, but even for bigger brands, the way we engage with agencies needs to change.

Can you give me an example?

Let’s look at media agencies. We did a pitch with all the big ones for performance and paid media. We realized that all these estimates are based on some assumptions they have taken, which may not work for a brand like ours. I don’t know how to solve for them, but as a client, we realized we should take a step back and understand the landscape.

If you take the paid media ecosystem also, the machine learning insights and growth in acquisitions can only come from more signals you send for the machine to learn and give us the same lookalikes [audiences to show ads to]. Now, the signals to be sent are an exercise where the tech team, product team, and performance team all have to be in line. For example, we want to acquire more MTF customers. For the machine to know that these are the set of people who will buy into an MTF, there needs to be a threshold number of signals that needs to go into it. Who determines this threshold?

Because of the changing modalities of marketing today, most of it is coming in-house. The client is in the best position to understand their own data. Understanding my own data on an hourly basis cannot be done by an agency sitting outside.

Do you see inspiration in the stockbroking business, companies that are doing communication very well?

My go-to brands globally are Charles Schwab, Robinhood, and Public.com. I prefer Public.com over the two, because they are very pointed, there is a quirk in the communication they do, and it sticks.

Is quirky harder to do in India, and with the HDFC brand name?

No. Just look at our ad campaigns coming soon. It’s completely out of the family, if I may say so. We are about to launch four campaigns for HDFC Sky, HDFC Invest Right, TRU, the private wealth management arm for high-net worth families, and for our CSR (corporate social responsibility) initiatives that will focus on protecting customers from digital financial fraud.