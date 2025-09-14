If you take the paid media ecosystem also, the machine learning insights and growth in acquisitions can only come from more signals you send for the machine to learn and give us the same lookalikes [audiences to show ads to]. Now, the signals to be sent are an exercise where the tech team, product team, and performance team all have to be in line. For example, we want to acquire more MTF customers. For the machine to know that these are the set of people who will buy into an MTF, there needs to be a threshold number of signals that needs to go into it. Who determines this threshold?