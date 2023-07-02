HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger: Aim to double growth every 4 years: MD Jagdishan4 min read 02 Jul 2023, 06:37 PM IST
Post-merger, HDFC Bank will become the fourth most valued lender in the world, and narrow the gap by asset size with state-owned SBI to be the second largest Indian bank.
Having successfully executed the merger with parent HDFC, HDFC Bank's managing director and chief executive Sashidhar Jagdishan said the country's largest lender aims to double every four years. In a letter to the over 4,000 employees from HDFC who joined the bank's rolls on July 1, Jagdishan said the future is bright, and the work on realising the potential of the merger starts now.
