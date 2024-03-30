He turned 55. Then he started the world’s most important company.

This is not the image of startup founders that most people have in their minds. They are more likely to think of Steve Jobs tinkering in a garage or Mark Zuckerberg coding in his dorm room. Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon and Meta Platforms had founders who were 30 or younger, and Silicon Valley’s venture capitalists throw money at talented young entrepreneurs in the hopes they will start the next trillion-dollar company. They have plentiful energy, insatiable ambition and the vision to peek around corners and see the future. What they don’t typically have are mortgages, family obligations and other adult responsibilities to distract them or diminish their appetite for risk. Chang himself says that younger people are more innovative when it comes to science and technical subjects.