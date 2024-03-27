He was crowned fashion’s next big thing. But that doesn’t pay the bills.
Chavie Lieber , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 27 Mar 2024, 09:00 PM IST
SummaryEdvin Thompson’s clothing brand has won top awards, creative grants and a spot on the New York Fashion Week calendar. Why can’t he afford a runway show?
Edvin Thompson had everything a young designer could hope for: accolades from Vogue and the CFDA, dresses selling at Bergdorf Goodman and a spot on the official New York Fashion Week calendar.
