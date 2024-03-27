He was crowned fashion’s next big thing. But that doesn’t pay the bills.

It is harder than ever to be an independent designer. Wholesale opportunities are dwindling, as department stores face decline and luxury shopping sites are losing money. Commercial real estate rates are climbing, ruling out brick and mortar for most upstart designers, and even indie e-commerce is a financial and logistical challenge. Between materials, studio space, production, labor, marketing and distribution, the costs can be staggering, running from just under six figures into seven for a small indie brand. Even successes like Thompson struggle to make it work.