Health foods go mainstream as urban Indians demand nutritional choices
Suneera Tandon 5 min read 01 Oct 2025, 09:00 am IST
Summary
Health trends in India are broadening as more consumers adopt protein-rich foods like ragi chips and foxnuts. Companies are also capitalizing on this demand with offerings such as protein shakes and oat cookies.
Mumbai: From quinoa and foxnuts to ragi chips and protein bars, ‘health food’ has shifted from boutique shelves to household baskets, as more Indians seek items that are both nutritious and accessible. Such items that were once considered premium and available only on select supermarket shelves are becoming increasingly mainstream among urban Indian consumers, with more brands and platforms setting up health-focused offerings to cater to rising demand. Shoppers are seeking protein-rich items, salads, and millets in their snacks.
