Mumbai: From quinoa and foxnuts to ragi chips and protein bars, ‘health food’ has shifted from boutique shelves to household baskets, as more Indians seek items that are both nutritious and accessible. Such items that were once considered premium and available only on select supermarket shelves are becoming increasingly mainstream among urban Indian consumers, with more brands and platforms setting up health-focused offerings to cater to rising demand. Shoppers are seeking protein-rich items, salads, and millets in their snacks.