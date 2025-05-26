Healthcare investor Quadria raises $1.1 bn Fund III, exceeds target
SummaryFor the first time, it has raised around 10% of the fund from Indian investors, Amit Varma, co-founder and managing partner of Quadria Capital.
MUMBAI : Quadria Capital, a private equity firm focused on healthcare in Asia, has closed its third fund with $1.07 billion in total commitments, exceeding its original $800 million target, the firm said.
