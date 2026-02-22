Bengaluru: When Ritij Agarwal moved to Noida for a job in product operations at a fintech startup, his meals increasingly came from delivery apps Swiggy and Zomato. A couple of years ago, he decided to try something different.
Coaching built Healthify. Can GLP-1 drugs power its future?
SummaryIt started out counting calories in everyday Indian meals. But with diabetes drugs transforming the global weight-loss market, Healthify is recalibrating its model, balancing human coaching, AI and clinical care in pursuit of sustainable growth.
