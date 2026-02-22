Coaching built Healthify. Can GLP-1 drugs power its future?

For Healthify, the US is attractive not just because of its size, but because of how healthcare is structured. During the pandemic, dietitian consultations became reimbursable under many insurance plans, meaning patients can claim the cost of nutrition counselling through their health coverage. “In the US, dietitians have become a reimbursable product. Most insurance plans offer dietitian time. That allows us to drive a much stronger go-to-market motion,” said Vashisht.