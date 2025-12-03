Healthify targets US market for growth and major source of revenue

In India, the nascent anti-obesity drug market is experiencing rapid expansion. It has grown from ₹133 crore in March 2021 to ₹576 crore in March 2025, according to data from pharma intelligence platform Pharmarack. The market is dominated by Eli Lilly’s tirzepatide, which was launched in late March under the brand name Mounjaro, as well as Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide, sold under the brand name Wegovy. These drugs have quickly captured the market, with Mounjaro becoming the top-selling drug brand in India in October, achieving ₹100 crore in monthly sales.