Companies
Healthify shifts gears to incorporate weight-loss drugs, cash in on anti-obesity boom
Jessica Jani 5 min read 01 May 2025, 12:15 PM IST
SummaryHealthify is banking on the rise of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs in India, integrating them with lifestyle coaching. The firm anticipates strong revenue growth, aiming for a 20% increase, while addressing side-effects and weight maintenance post-treatment.
Nutrition-tracking platform Healthify is banking on weight-loss drugs to boost growth, anticipating demand for these medicines to boom in India.
