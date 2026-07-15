HealthKois eyes biotech bets as new drug pipelines expand

Venture capital (VC) firm HealthKois is sharpening its focus on life sciences innovation as it evaluates investment opportunities for its $300-million third fund, amid a growing pipeline of Indian startups in biotechnology and drug development.
“We are seeing significantly more startups now in this space than before,” co-founder and general partner Ajay Mahipal told Mint in an interview. These are emerging across artificial intelligence (AI)-led drug discovery, cell and gene therapy and other areas of biotech innovation at different stages, he added.
“From our perspective, we are looking at biosimilar companies, vaccine companies, bioprocessing platforms, generative medicine, and precision oncology as some of the spaces where we think credible businesses can be built,” Mahipal added.
The Delhi-based healthcare-focused VC firm was established in 2025 as a successor fund to HealthQuad, building on its first and second funds. The fund, with its corpus of $300 million, plans to invest between $7 million and $25 million per company in early growth-stage businesses operating across healthtech, life sciences, medtech, healthcare delivery and climate health.