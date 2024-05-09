Companies
Healthtech’s latest buzzword is a relentless killer
Sowmya Ramasubramanian 5 min read 09 May 2024, 07:00 AM IST
SummarySeveral oncology-speciality hospitals are successfully solving for scale and accessibility to quality cancercare. But can the speciality sector survive the funding winter?
BENGALURU : Bengaluru: As more and more Indians get diagnosed with cancer every year, new-age hospital chains have been evolving to provide innovative technology-driven detection and treatment—and investors seemed quite interested in riding the wave.
