Health-tech shines as India’s $283-billion IT sector battles slowing demand
Jas Bardia 4 min read 08 Dec 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
The health-tech sector in India, led by companies such as Sagility and Indegene, has demonstrated resilience, achieving higher revenue increases compared to traditional IT firms. This success is driven by adaptations to US healthcare regulations and a shift towards digital solutions.
Health-tech providers have emerged as the only bright spot in India's $283-billion IT sector, with companies such as Sagility, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (IKS) and Indegene recording steady growth despite a sluggish demand environment.
