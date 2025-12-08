Health-tech shines as India’s $283-billion IT sector battles slowing demand

“All these (sales) reps (representatives) which were there. It was very evident that I'm not getting the full ROI. So let me reduce my field force a little bit more. Marketing, a lot of people inside, let me cut down a bit on that. So you do a bit of an internal reaching, which has been happening in the pharma industry recently," said Manish Gupta, chief executive officer (CEO) of Indegene, in a conversation with Mint on 8 October.