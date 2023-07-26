Hedge Funds Seek to Cut Off $1 Billion Meant for Opioid Victims
Summary
- Drugmaker Mallinckrodt is talking to hedge funds about filing for bankruptcy and avoiding payments intended to help people addicted to opioids
A group of hedge funds is devising a plan to cut off about $1 billion meant to help victims of opioid addiction, opening the way to keep some of the money for themselves.
