Hedge Funds Seek to Cut Off $1 Billion Meant for Opioid Victims

During a public earnings call in May, Mallinckrodt executives praised the company’s financial performance and said that it had a strong balance sheet. Around the time that Silver Point and other funds approached the company over plans to back out of the settlement in the spring, it had about $480 million of cash on its balance sheet and around $200 million available to be drawn under a bank line of credit, and it wasn’t in default under any of its debts, according to public filings and people familiar with the matter.

